DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver couple got the surprise of a lifetime when the Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to their doorstep. Kit Karbler and his husband were at their home Tuesday when they noticed a vehicle stopped outside their house.

“It looks like a contractor or something,” Karbler told NEWS10’s local sister station. “I didn’t know. And a fella comes to the door. He’s got long, kind of gray hair, parted, and he’s very friendly. And he comes right in and they’re looking, the truck is backed up and they’re looking to bring in the trophy.”

They were looking to deliver the Stanley Cup trophy, that is. “He opened it up all the way, said go ahead. I lifted it up. I couldn’t believe how heavy it was. I ran my fingers over the engraving,” Karbler said.

The one thing he did not do was take a bunch of pictures. “It happened so fast and they were so nice. I could have taken lots more photos and maybe one with the dog and the Cup. One with me. But I wasn’t thinking that way,” Karbler said.

Because, after all, the special delivery was not meant for him. “They were looking for Landeskog,” Karbler said. “I couldn’t believe it! All my thoughts were wide open because how could that be? Because I knew that we had Avalanche players that lived in the neighborhood but I didn’t know how close.”

Apparently, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog’s residence has a similar-looking address. In a Wednesday morning interview, the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, confirmed the mix-up.

“We stopped there. We couldn’t really see the number of the house, so I said, ‘We’ll just go up and knock.’ What’s the worst thing? They say, ‘Hi, who are you guys?’” Pritchard said. “Sure enough, I knock—‘Hi who are you guys?’”