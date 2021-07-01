‘I can do that too:’ Glens Falls DRI money helps new business find their footing

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ashley Kopf and her husband Andrew weren’t planning on a full storefront when they decided to open Abby’s Cookie Jar by Centennial Circle. But it came along the way, and the couple is happy it did.

Now, they’re getting ready for another change; and this time the city is helping them.

The Kopfs were among eight businesses approved to get money from the Glens Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative through the city’s recent GF Business DRIVE program. A total of $235,000 was split between them.

The initiative was aimed at recently-opened businesses – like Abby’s, which started last October – and also at those still tuning up to open.

Something that surprised the Warren County EDC, which helped organize the funds, was the degree to which the latter category showed up. New restaurants and a planned bookstore downtown were among some of the recipients.

At Abby’s, the Kopf family will use their $20,000 share to start serving ice cream from Cooper’s Cave, which operates a soft-serve window along the Warren County bike path at the other end of the city.

The full list includes: