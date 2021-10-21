I-90 closed with all lanes blocked, serious injury accident in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – I-90 going westbound from I-87 to I-890 in Albany is closed with all lanes blocked because of a serious injury accident. All traffic must exit at Exit 24 (I-87/Northway).

It is unknown how serious the accident is and when I-90 will reopen. If you have any pictures or videos of the accident feel free to email us at News@News10.com.