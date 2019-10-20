I-90 crash leaves two dead, three in area hospitals from sustained injuries

TYRE, N.Y. — Saturday morning around 12:21 a.m., New York State Troopers responded to a three car crash in the Eastbound lane of the New York State Thruway in the Town of Tyre.

Police say two people involved in the crash died from their injuries. Two other people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Both were listed in stable condition.

Officials say, another individual involved in the crash was taken to the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. This person was listed in critical condition.

Police say part of the Thruway was shut down for a period of time during the crash investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing and victim identifications are being withheld at this time until the next of kin are notified.