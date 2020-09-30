I-787 Exit 7 eastbound ramp closure due to tractor trailer crash cleared

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tractor trailer crash closed the NY 7 eastbound exit ramp to I-787 in Colonie for a period of time early Wednesday morning.

The right lane and exit ramp were closed, however the closure has been cleared at this time.

