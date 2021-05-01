Hyde Collection opening exhibits centered around the museum’s best

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection has spent its time closed by COVID-19 curating just the right collection of works to present to the public once it reopened.

On Saturday, visitors got to see those works for the first time.

The museum’s halls include the Summer Bomb Pop exhibit, a collaboration from the Tang Museum in Schenectady. The collaboration features art from both museums, including some work in the Hyde’s collection that hasn’t seen the light of day since being acquired, such as an Andy Warhol piece.

It also features the 30th annual juried student art show, a tradition for the Hyde featuring art from 12 area school districts.

This year’s gallery is smaller than some, but includes art from students who have spent a year learning and living under unusual circumstances spurred on by the pandemic.

The museum is asking visitors to book a visit ahead of time. Registration and info on coronavirus safety can be found online.

