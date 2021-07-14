HVCC freezes tuition for second consecutive year

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Hudson Valley Community College said tuition will remain the same for a second consecutive year.

Tuition for 2021-2022 will be $2,400 plus fees per semester for full-time students and $200 plus fees a credit hour for part-time students who are residents of New York.

“We want our community to know that Hudson Valley is a safe, affordable, high-quality option, and a smart financial choice, especially right now. As we move the majority of our courses back on campus this fall, students can count on us to help them get ahead, with academic support programs and flexible enrollment options,” said President Roger Ramsammy.

The college has also released its Fall 2021 semester which begins August 30. A majority of classes will be held on campus and as per usual the college will also offer online and remote courses.

Full scholarships are being made available by the college for high school students completing courses during summer sessions. Tuition-free workshops are also available for students starting college in the fall. In addition, students taking summer courses in June will be provided textbooks at no cost.