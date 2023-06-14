TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College announced a new workforce training center that will be built on campus. The facility will be an education and career training hub for engineering and technical careers.

Dozens of community partners also took the ‘Workforce of Tomorrow Pledge,” promising to connect students from underserved communities to career and training opportunities that will go right back to the Capital Region.

“This 130,000 square foot building is a building that is going to be constructed to serve that invisible community” Dr. Roger Ramsammy, President of HVCC, said. “To make sure those invisible workers enter that building and exit with the skill.”

The building is set to cost $85 Million.