HV Gamer Con returns to Albany Capital Center in March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It went virtual in 2020 and was canceled in 2021 because of COVID but HV Gamer Con will be back at the Albany Capital Center on March 19-20. The event will officially be announced Wednesday, Feb. 2.

In September 2020, HV Gamer Con held a virtual Fortnite and Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament with a $1,000 prize pool. Nearly 400 gamers took part in the tournament.

March’s event will include public tournaments, with cash and prizes. There will also be panel discussions on how to join a collegiate team, play professional esports, as well as game design and development. Celebrity meet and greets will be announced in the next couple of months.