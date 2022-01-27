HV Gamer Con returns to Albany Capital Center in March

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Fortnite gamer gaming coaches lessons

Fortnite gamer gaming coaches lessons

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It went virtual in 2020 and was canceled in 2021 because of COVID but HV Gamer Con will be back at the Albany Capital Center on March 19-20. The event will officially be announced Wednesday, Feb. 2.

In September 2020, HV Gamer Con held a virtual Fortnite and Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament with a $1,000 prize pool. Nearly 400 gamers took part in the tournament.

March’s event will include public tournaments, with cash and prizes. There will also be panel discussions on how to join a collegiate team, play professional esports, as well as game design and development. Celebrity meet and greets will be announced in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19