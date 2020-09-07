HV Gamer Con hosting virtual Fortnite and Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament Sept. 12-13

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. It’s a new era in gaming that delivers entirely new ways to play wherever and whenever people want. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- HV Gamer Con will be holding a virtual Fortnite and Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament. Registration is free and both games have a $1,000 prize pool.

The Fortnite tournament is Saturday, September 12 and the Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament is Sunday, September 13. The tournaments will begin at noon.

Tournaments as well as panel discussions will be streamed live on Albany Capital Center’s social media platforms. Gamers can register on the Gaming Insomniacs website.

Panel discussions

The Boom of Gaming Studios in the Capital Region: What Careers Are Available and How to Set Yourself Up for a Career in Video Games , Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m.

Esports in High School and College and the Real World: How to Get Recruited, How to Blend Esports and Academics, Saturday, September 12 at noon.

The Health and Wellness of a Gamer: Physical Ailments Common for Gamers, Staying Safe Online, Dealing with Trolls and Bullies , Saturday, September 12 at noon.

HV Gamer Con and Eastern College Athletic Conference will be holding a fall esports virtual tournament the weekend of October 17-18.

