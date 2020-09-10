Hurricane Laura rescues need a home

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As Hurricane Laura bore down on the gulf coast, Humane Societies in the region began emptying their shelters. The Columbia Greene Humane Society in Hudson took in four dogs and eleven cats from a Humane Society in Lousiana.

This is standard practice to clear out shelters for the intake of lost animals after a large storm passes through.

Meet Flamingo, one of eleven cats that came up from Louisiana.

Through a network of volunteers, the fur friends made their way to New Jersey, where the Columbia Green Humane Society greeted them.

All have adjusted well, and most are ready to find a forever home.

You can start the adoption process online or visit Tuesday thru Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

