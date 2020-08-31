Hurricane Laura, greater demand for gas lead to higher prices

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Laura is taking a toll on gas prices across New York, and the nation, in general. Gas prices rose about $0.05 per gallon since last week, averaging $2.31 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Albany prices are $0.04 higher per gallon than they were a month ago, but $0.35 lower per gallon than this time last year.

GasBuddy reports that the cheapest gas price in Albany on Monday is $2.09 per gallon, with the most expensive at $2.45, a $0.36 difference per gallon between stations. The lowest in New York is $1.94, with the highest at $2.89, a difference of $0.95 a gallon.

The national average is currently $2.22 per gallon—an increase of about $0.04 since last week, and up $.04 from a month ago. New York’s is up $0.04, too, at $2.29.

Last year at this time, the national average was $2.58, and the state average was $2.77.

Here’s a look at the localized increases across the region:

  • Batavia: $2.24 (up $0.02 since last week)
  • Buffalo: $2.26 (up $0.09)
  • Ithaca: $2.23 (up $0.05)
  • Rochester: $2.28 (up $0.07)
  • Rome: $2.33 (up $0.03)
  • Syracuse: $2.24 (up $0.07)
  • Watertown: $2.34 (up $0.06)
  • Waterbury, Connecticut: $2.17 (up $0.02)
  • Hartford, Connecticut: $2.17 (up $0.04)
  • Springfield, Massachusetts: $2.06 up ($0.04)

Along with the effects of Hurricane Laura, AAA says an increase in demand has also led to higher prices at the pump.

