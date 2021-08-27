Huntington’s Disease ‘Fishy Frolic’ walk/5K/10K run fundraiser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, August 28, at 8:30 a.m., the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) Albany chapter will host the ‘Fishy Frolic‘ walk/5K/10K run fundraising event at Jennings Landing.
Huntington’s disease is of the brain that is passed down in families from generation to generation with symptoms described as having ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.
There are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to
improving the lives of everyone affected by this disease.
To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of
America, visit the website.
