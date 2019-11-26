Hunter Mountain is already open For this ski season

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Hunter Mountain started making snow on the 7th of November and opened on the 15th. It’s the earliest they have opened in the last five years. The snowmaking guns have made a base of 12” to 28”.

Eric Grassi picks his route down Hunter Mountain

13 trails and three lifts are open for Thanksgiving weekend. Skiers like Eric Grassi felt the pull of the slopes and got in his car Tuesday morning to get a season pass and make a lot of runs.

Others like Jim Ginty, came all the way from Philadelphia. His wife kicked him and the grandkids out of the house, so she could get ready for the 18 family members coming for Thanksgiving.

Instead of lining up at the mall, try Hunter Mountain and get in line at a lift.