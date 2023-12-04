ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being postponed a day due to Sunday’s rainy weather, the New York State Tree Lighting ceremony went off with a bang on Monday night! First, there was a special performance by the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club to help kick off the festivities. Then hundreds were looking up as fireworks lit up the sky while Christmas music played- ushering in the holiday season.

“I thought it was absolutely beautiful,” one spectator said. “And it was wonderful to see the Governor. The tree is absolutely gorgeous. The fireworks are beautiful as usual.”

Governor Kathy Hochul wasn’t the only one who appeared; the News10 morning crew flipped the switch to light up the tree. This year’s tree donor was the Stack family from Waterford, who were excited to see their tree lit up in the plaza.

The family says this will now be their new annual holiday tradition. Jeanette Moy, Commissioner of the NYS Office of General Services, said the state is already making plans for next year.

“You know, every single year, as soon as we’re done, we start over the planning again,” Moy said. “So the figure skating club, the routines, we’re always trying to top the fireworks, and they did a really fantastic job this year.”