LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For over 20 years, families with children have been taking advantage of the Pass-It-On Kids Sale. Over 100,000 consignment items were available at Afrim’s Sports Dome in Latham at a fraction of what they would sell for at full price.

“The actual sale to me is not the hard part. It’s everything else that goes before that,” Catherine Wood, Owner and Event Planner, said. “But the actual sale runs the way it runs because our consigners put a lot of work into it.”

Collaborating with over 650 consignment shops was something organizers wanted to do to provide almost every seasonal item a child may need, from bedding to even sports equipment and Halloween costumes.

“It’s amazing to recycle this many items over three days,” Wood said. “We recycle thousands and thousands of items.”

Catherine Wood has four children and says she wanted to provide something like this for families after experiencing something similar while living in Nashville, Tennessee, for a few years.

“And when they were young, I couldn’t have lived if I didn’t have this,” Wood said.

Now, people like Liseet Drislan can shop for everything they need for the family under budget.

“I come to shop here every year that they have this,” she said. “Today, I just started 30 minutes ago, but it’s very exciting to have some good deals.”

And her daughter Kaylee was excited to shop for the first time with her mom.

“I felt excited, and I really just wanted to go buy things here,” she said.

Sunday will be the last day, and then the Pass-It-On sale will return sometime after Easter.