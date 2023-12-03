TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, hundreds walked the streets of Downtown Troy for the 41st Annual Troy Victorian Stroll. This year, organizers added a very special celebration… the bicentennial of the poem ‘Twas the night before Christmas, published in the Troy Sentinel in 1823. And many friends and families strolled through the rain to get a feel of the holiday season.

Kayla Dillon says that she usually misses the event because of work, so she was very excited to get the chance to attend finally.

“And I know that a bunch of people would come, and they would tell me how much fun it is,” she said. “And you hear about it all over social media. And it just sounds like a nice event.”

Kirsten Dillon made sure to dress up as her idol, Alexander Hamilton

“And I most likely got inspired by him because he was the first secretary for Washington,” she said.

The christmas200.com group performed ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in multiple languages, and historian and author of ‘Twas the Night – the Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem, Pamela McColl, presented the history and evolution of how the poem became such a global part of the holiday season. But the celebration of the poem will continue throughout the month.

“We’re doing the celebration here at the Victorian Stroll in Troy, and then we’re headed to Manhattan because Mayor Adams declared December 23rd ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Day. So Manhattan is making a big deal out of this as well for Troy,” McColl said.

Organizers and business leaders also say the event is great for the economy.

“We want folks to come into Troy to embrace the small businesses; it is a big day for them,” said Norris Pearson, President of Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce. “And it’s so important they get that shopping in economically.”

Debra Lockrow, Owner of Artcentric Marketplace, said the event is great because it brings people outside of Troy.

“And they can see our beautiful historic downtown,” she said. “It is, for most businesses, the best day of the year. And it’s around the holiday, making people start the holiday season.