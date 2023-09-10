BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the largest car and truck shows in the Capital Region was back for its 13th year. On Sunday, The Curtis Lumber Car and Truck Show featured a variety of cars and trucks, with hundreds of drivers showcasing their vehicles.

“There’s some great show cars here,” Dan Nelson, Sales Director for Curtis Lumber, said. “We got the Curtis Lumber-sponsored dirt car that’s going to be here as well.”

Kim Duell is that race car driver, but he was also there as a fan of the auto show itself.

“It’s just nothing like raw American steel and horsepower,” Duell said. “People look forward to this every year.”

The event featured music, giveaways, games, activities for kids, and a special 50/50 raffle to help benefit News10’s Pet Connection.

“People just love this, and who doesn’t like to come out on a nice day and grab something to eat, walk around, and look around at the old vintage cars,” Duell said.

Just like Peter Sloawienski and his family, they showed up bright and early to enter their tractor-trailer and admire the scene.

“Seeing all the different vehicles. The classics, the newer ones… Just a family atmosphere,” he said.

And his stepson agreed.

“I like seeing all the cars that have been modified,” he said. “The different Rat Rods. Stuff like that.”

About 40 awards were handed out to the best set of wheels of the day. But not everyone was left empty-handed. Every entrant received a goodie bag, as well as a dash plaque.