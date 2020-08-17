Hundreds of Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

FILE- This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows a Pizza Hut in Miami. Pizza Hut has reached an agreement with one of its largest franchisees to close 300 underperforming U.S. restaurants. NPC International, a Leawood, Kansas-based franchisee, announced the agreement Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in a bankruptcy court filing. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants—mostly dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home—are set to close.

There are 6,700 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S., with franchisee NPC International owning 1,225 Pizza Huts (and 385 Wendy’s restaurants) in 27 states. NPC said Monday in documents filed in bankruptcy court that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations. The Leawood, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

In its filing, NPC said that closing stores not designed for pick-up or delivery will allow it to invest in smaller stores that can better handle online orders. Yum Brands Inc.—the Louisville, Kentucky, company that also owns KFC and Taco Bell—said in a prepared statement that the stores being closed had underperformed and that closing them would strengthen its portfolio.

Still, pizza sales have exploded during the pandemic. In May, Pizza Hut’s U.S. carryout and delivery sales reached an eight-year high, according to Yum Brands. Last month, Pizza Hut rival Domino’s Pizza reported a 30% spike in quarterly profits. On Monday, they said that they would hire over 20,000 people to handle surging orders.

But Pizza Hut’s U.S. sales grew just 1% in the April-June period. Domino’s, which has smaller, carryout-focused stores, posted a 20% jump in U.S. sales.

