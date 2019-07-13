Hundreds of local 9/11 responders to benefit if victims bill passes

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 9/11 first responders cleared a major hurdle on Friday. U.S. House members overwhelmingly voted to extend the Victim’s Compensation Fund.

The fund helps pay medical bills for first responders who suffer from illnesses linked to toxins from Ground Zero.

Kathy Shaw lives in Malta. She’s one of thousands that have faced up to 70 percent in cuts to their benefits. Money depleting due to tens-of-thousands of cases reported.

“It’s always in the back of your mind that they could cut it off,” Shaw said.

The Senate votes next and Shaw said she’s confident it will pass. Her next battle, making sure people never forget.