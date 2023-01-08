ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, hundreds of brides filled the Albany Marriott for the 38th Annual Wedding Expo. Angela Preisman of 518 expos is one of the organizers and says that this is their largest attendance, with over 700 brides- not counting the other people who have come to support.

“Every bride brings her groom, mother, or mother-in-law to be,” she said. “So there is really no telling how many people.. Probably a few thousand people today.”

The Wedding Expo was started almost 40 years ago by Angela’s mother, Sandra Tizzone. It began as a wedding guide, and then a couple of years later, she decided to bring vendors together in one location to help couples looking to tie the knot.

“In one day, I booked 39 booths in the first Marriot show, just calling everybody in our wedding guide. And that’s how it all started,” Tizzone said.

And now, it has only expanded with over 125 vendors to help each couple plan their special day. Whether it’s food, music, or even elements to help make that special day complete… brides coming in today have one goal: checking as many items off their long list as possible.