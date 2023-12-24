MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For over a decade, ‘Morning of Kindness’ has offered dozens of opportunities for the last month to give back to local non-profits around the capital region, from delivering food to people without homes to helping abandoned pets. On Sunday, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is partnering with Morning of Kindness for its ‘Stuff the Bus’ event.

Today is also a favorite for many looking for a way to give back.

“This is our favorite day of the year. We teamed up [with] our families and businesses,” one volunteer said. “We called out to raise money and raised over $4,000 for ‘Morning of Kindness.’”

Those who donated with their families said this is also a great opportunity to teach their kids the value of giving to others while helping out their four-legged friends.

Whitney Philippi, VP for Development at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, said the organization expects hundreds to help with the cause.

“This has become our biggest supply donation day of the year with Morning of Kindness. We get over 400 people bringing dog food, cat food, litter, and toys, and it’s become such a big event.”

This is also the first time they got to partner with the CDTA.

“They were super excited! They have some of their volunteers coming down today,” she said. “It’s going to be a really fun day, and we think we might not be able to fit everything inside this trolley.”

Organizers also shared that this event would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers donating their time.

“And a lot of them are coming out to help out with Morning of Kindness, and a lot are coming out from 12 pm to 8 pm to walk dogs,” Philippi said. “So they get those last walks of the day…so our staff can go home and be with their families.”

Many volunteers said they were happy 11 animals were adopted on Saturday, but they shared that more dog adoptions are still needed.

In the meantime, volunteers like Laurie Tyler are just grateful to see the community coming together to help the cause.

“We are so excited to have all of this stuff come in,” Tyler said. “And all of these wonderful visitors coming in today… It means everything to us.”