ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Close to 1,000 people joined Governor Kathy Hochul and others in Albany for a community rally and emergency fundraising event in support of Israel. Hundreds waited in line to get the chance to show solidarity and support for Israel as a community. The governor received a standing ovation, as the synagogue was filled with songs and prayers for peace.

“We stand with Israel,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.” Today, I flew the flag over my residence, the governor’s mansion, and it will soon be flying over the state’s capital beginning Wednesday.”

Hank Greenburg, a member of the Jewish Federation, said this event is important for the whole community.

“Well, for the Jewish community in the Capital Region, in the state, the nation, the world… we’re shocked, saddened, appalled, and determined to stand as one with Israel,” he said.

Jewel Goodman said she is still shocked over what happened over the weekend.

“I’m really grateful to be here with other people who are feeling the horror that I feel this day and wanting to express unconditional support for Israel,” she said.

For Robert Finkle, he is thinking about his friends who live near the Gaza Strip.

“I can visualize their home, their neighborhood, and how fearful they must have been when this attack occurred,” he said.

Albany Police and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office ensured the area was secure, and each person was checked before entering. Sheriff Craig Apple says this was a coordinated effort to make sure everyone could worship peacefully and put political differences aside.

“Enough is enough. You know enough of failed policies. Let’s all try to do our best to live together, forget about the ‘D,’ the ‘R,’ and anything else, and work together to keep our community safe and make our state safe…I mean, enough is enough.”

In the meantime, members of the community say they will continue to raise funds to help the victims that are being affected and also to help rebuild while still…praying for peace.