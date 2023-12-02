DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Toys for Tots has reported that since the pandemic, there has been a 50% increase in demand from families and non-profits. That’s why dozens of volunteers and military personnel could hop on the Amtrak with Santa to help deliver toys and other necessities to children in need in five cities… between Rensselaer and Binghamton.

Ceryl Sanders decided to volunteer with her son, Austin.

“It feels amazing to be able to do this,” she said. “I’ve wanted to volunteer for the holiday train for many years, and this is a great opportunity to do with my son.

And her son was also very excited to ride in one of the private train cars that was used for the event. But, of course, there was more he was looking for.

“Looking forward to riding the train, but also to helping all of the kids with the gifts this year,” he said.

Hundreds of children were waiting at one of the stops in Delanson to get their first glimpse of Santa, they were also excited to see what kind of presents Santa had in store for them.

“Every local family in attendance who’s here will be able to get a toy; they give out clothing and even some Freihofer’s cookies,” Aiden Enders, Delanson Fire Company President, said.

And Mayor of Delanson, Gayle Gifford, said many parents were also relieved since this year has been challenging, especially financially.

“Because of inflation and how expensive everything is. Everybody is feeling the pinch. So hopefully, we can bring a little happiness to the community.”

Peter Brodie, Captain of Duanesburg Ambulance, said this holiday event was a considerable community effort.

“We bring a lot of the community together to celebrate the joy of the holiday season and the joy that it brings to the children and to the families here.”

Organizers say they plan on delivering gifts to over 350,000 children, with the last stop happening in Binghamton.