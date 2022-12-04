From early afternoon, hundreds of folks of all ages – all over the capital district, came over here to empire state plaza to try to kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Eventgoers were able to warm up with some hot chocolate and cider donuts, while also getting a chance to do some ice skating. but of course, it was clear that everyone was here for one reason- Christmas tree lighting and the great display of fireworks that went along with the lights and holiday music.

The News10 Morning News Team was there to host the event. The station has been hosting the event for 10 years.