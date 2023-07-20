CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people came out to the Capital Region’s newest restaurant chain, Chick-fil-A, which opening in Clifton Park and North Greenbush on Jul. 20, 2023.

Some lined up as early as midnight to get the first taste.

“A must-do stop,” Erik Ebert, first in line, said. “Even visiting some friends in Connecticut we have to stop on the way and also it’s something to do in Upstate New York. We don’t have a lot you can do around here for cheap and it’s one thing I can do, making memories.”

Others got creative — designing their own t-shirts to celebrate the grand opening.

“We cooked up this idea and last night, around 10:00-10:30p.m. I decided we needed cute clothes to go to a Chick-fil-A in line so I made us some t-shirts,” Heather Flanagan-Garrett said.

For Scott Payne, Owner and Operator of the Clifton Park location, said the exciting and unforgettable experience is exactly what he wants people to have.

“We want to make it worth the wait so the most important thing we can do is deliver the Chick-fil-A brand of hospitality and stay focused on that,” Payne said.

There are a number of traffic advisories in place during the restaurant’s opening week.