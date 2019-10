SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for the 23rd Annual Capital Region Buddy Walk at Schenectady’s Central Park.

The walk celebrates the achievements of people with Down syndrome and aims to promote inclusion.

News10 ABC is a sponsor of the event and is a cause close to morning Anchor Christina Arrangio’s heart. She will serve as MC for the walk that benefits the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center.

The walk will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.