ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, hundreds lined the streets for the 2023 Albany Veterans Day parade. Many, like Tahcier Graham, were excited to participate in the cheers and music and celebrate our veterans.

“I think it’s amazing because these people fought for our country,” Graham said. “Without them, who knows what this place would have been.”

Albany County Comptroller Susan Rizzo was seen walking around the parade, passing out American flags to spectators.

“And I love representing the vets,” she said. “It’s all about the vets. Whatever we can do.”

Like Elizabeth Baran, many participated in the parade to share their pride for those who chose to serve.

“And we brought all of our family and the dog, too,” Baran said. “We’re very proud to be marching in this parade and very grateful.”

But whether veterans were part of the parade or watching from afar, many say they feel grateful to have been part of the experience. Dan Herring is a Vietnam War veteran, and he was watching the parade with his family.

“Oh, it makes me feel proud,” he said. “I’m glad I served. And it feels good to be out here with people who appreciate it.”