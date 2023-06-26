ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is seeking public assistance in locating a stray dog that got loose from their facilities. Banks was last seen wearing a green and white collar attached to a green and white leash.

According to the humane society, Banks is very skittish and will run if chased. He is wary of strangers but loves bacon. Anyone who sees Banks is asked to immediately contact the Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000. Banks was reportedly last seen near Henry Johnson Boulevard and 1st Street.