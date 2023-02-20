The Ulster County SPCA says two dogs were left tied to a fence at a dog park in New Paltz.

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County SPCA reported two dogs abandoned at the Ulster County Dog Park over the weekend. The dogs were tied to a fence and left with harnesses and leashes on.

One dog is a tan, spayed 32 pound female, possibly a Sharpei mix, described to be extremely timid and fearful. The other dog is a unneutured black and white male, possible a Cane Corso or Pitbull mix. The male sustained injuries on his back, which Ulster County SPCA says is consistent with a dog bite.

The dogs received medical care from Animal Emergency Clinic in Kingston, and are now safe at the Ulster County SPCA. Anyone who witnessed activity at the dog park on Sunday morning or can report information on the two dogs or their owner is asked to contact the Humane Law Supervisor at (845) 331-5377, ext. 212.