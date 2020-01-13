Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Efforts to save local young adults from the sex trade

This is Human Trafficking awareness month.

It might surprise you to know that there are many of our homegrown kids who are working in the local sex trade.

News10’s Anya Tucker met some of the people working on to save them.

“I think trafficking is something’s a confusing thing for some people. That conjures up an image of a van full of people they confuse trafficking with smuggling. So that’s been a challenge for us from day one.” As the coordinator for Safe Harbour in Saratoga County John Kelly helps identify and assist young people who are being trafficked or sexually exploited.

“We are seeing this as certainly our home grown kids. These are the kids that are born and raised in this area.” Anya: “So who are the traffickers then?” John: “Traffickers can be someone that they know. Someone that they trust.” Or, just someone who can spot and prey on a vulnerable kid.

“You’re having sex anyway, why don’t you get paid for it? He presented it like, empowerment.” At 18, Jasmine Marino was lured into what’s known as “The Life” by her then boyfriend. Anya: “You were in love with your trafficker.” Jasmine: “Yes.”

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Jasmine last year as part of our coverage of the local sex trade. Jasmine is now an author and public speaker- encouraging survivors to seek and accept help.

“A lot of victims we work with said if someone had asked me I might have said something.” John Kelly says part of Safe Harbour’s focus is to educate First Responders to engage in conversations with young women or men who they suspect might be working in the sex trade- Asking them if they feel safe, or if they are doing things against their will.

John Kelly’s organization helps connect survivors with services withheld to them by their pimps- from healthcare to a driver’s license. “Things like that just basic stuff that you and I would consider, just walk into an office and get.”

A small army of Outreach is also helping to identify victims. Keegan Burke is part of that network. He is the Director of the Salvation Army’s newly formed Anti Trafficking Program in Saratoga Springs. “Connect them to housing, shelter, trauma counseling, medical services whatever the youth needs to heal and exit from their situation we will be able to provide that service.” said Burke.

John Kelly says it rewarding for everybody, “Because at the end of the day it’s someone’s daughter, it’s someone’s sister.”

To find local programs:

ocfs.ny.gov/programs/human-trafficking/safe-harbour.php

National Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888