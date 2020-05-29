Hulu launches Watch Party feature

FILE – This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. Hulu is again raising prices for its online TV bundle, as other streaming-TV providers do the same. Hulu’s service, like AT&T TV Now, Dish’s Sling and YouTube TV, are a replica of traditional TV but on the internet. They were once vaunted as a successor to traditional cable. But the market has lost steam as prices rose. One early entrant, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is shutting down, and analysts expect others to follow.(AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

(CNN) — Hulu is testing a feature to make it easier to throw a watch party with your friends, virtually.

Hulu Watch Party allows eligible subscribers to watch movies and shows together and connect over long distance.

It is a fun way to get together online during this age of social distancing.

The feature synchronizes video playback for all participants and adds a group chat to the video being watched.

This is Hulu’s first social feature and can accommodate watch parties of up to eight people.

For now the feature is only available on Hulu’s ad-free platform.

However, the streaming service says it will work with thousands of movies and shows in its library.

