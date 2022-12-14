ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The luxury lifestyle magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, compiled a list of the best places to go to in the U.S in 2023. Of those places marks a place we know well, known for its landscapes, beauty, cuisine and more Hudson Valley has made its way onto a must go location for travelers.

The Condé Nast Traveler editors explains Hudson Valley has seen a burst of hospitality openings over the last decade and becoming somewhat of a wellness destination. Only a short 90 miles north of Manhattan, editors credit Hudson Valley to be a top weekend getaway for city dwellers.

Hudson Valley resorts

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Luxury resort Farmhouse style spa 65 free-standing cabins

Mohonk Mountain House Noted Hudson Valley resort Newly renovated spa National Historic Landmark resort

The Ranch Hudson Wellness resort Plant-based diet, fitness, health Coming Fall of 2023



Editors also include the openings of Soho Farmhouse and Izakaya Makishi amongst other restaurants to keep the diverse cuisine alive in Hudson Valley. An apple and grade distillery along with a furniture decor emporium are also set to open in 2023.