CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local and internationally regarded talent will grace the stage at the 10th Hudson Valley Dance Festival on October 7. The charitable performance is presented by Dancers Responding to AIDS and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Among the 470 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, there are 15 in the Hudson Valley, including the Albany Damien Center.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno was joined by Corey Snide and Jenna Snide, co-founders of Capital Region Arts Initiative, a week before the festival to discuss their involvement from choreography, to raising funds through their own Trunk-or-Treat event.

