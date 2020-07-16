Hudson to diversify business district with new grant

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Hudson will receive a $100,000 grant to help entrepreneurs start and grow their companies. $50,000 is set aside for minorities, women and veterans.

The grant was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Kahmal Johnson.

“Hudson is often a tale of two cities. You know, where we are on Warren Street, it’s like our business district, and there’s only a few actual minority businesses,” Johnson said.

The mayor said out of more than 300 businesses, only about a dozen are owned by people of color.

“We can be a thriving city that’s equitable for everyone and that’s one of my goals, you know, of my tenure as mayor is to really make sure we make this an equitable city,” Johnson said.

The program goes beyond grants. It also provides support for owners to continue growing their businesses offering help like planning, marketing and financing.

“What we want to do here is provide a host of resources can help these businesses thrive – that could really carry people’s dreams,” Johnson said.

Business owners must live and start their business in Hudson.

Interested businesses are asked to contact Michael Chamedies at mayoralaide@cityofhudson.org for more information on how to apply for grants.