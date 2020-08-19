HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday, August 24 the City of Hudson’s Shared Streets Program will shift to weekends only. Currently Monday thru Friday the program runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Katie Richie, the assistant manager at American Glory Barbeque on Warren Street, has nothing but praise for the program. Ritchie said their tables had been fill during the week, and people call all the time for the outdoor seating.

The new hours for the shared street program in Hudson are Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will take effect on Warren Street from Front Street to 7th Street.

The speed limit during the Hudson Shared Street Program is 5 m.p.h. and car will need to yield to pedestrians walking in the street.

To reserve the parking spot in front of the business restaurants and shops need to fill out a permit. Restaurants will be able to keep their parking space tables during non shared street hours.

The City of Hudson asks drivers whenever possible, to avoid driving on Warren St. The traffic will be slowed to 5 m.p.h. Cars, bikes, and pedestrians will be sharing the roadway.

