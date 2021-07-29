Hudson police investigating a stabbing

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, July 28, at 8:33 p.m. the Hudson Police Department was notified of a report that a large fight was taking place at Bliss Towers, 41 N 2nd Street.

When patrols arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was transported to Albany Medical Center where he is still undergoing emergency surgery. The victim is a resident of Hudson.

Hudson Police Department collected evidence and conducted interviews at the scene

Hudson Police Department was assisted at the scene by units from the New York State Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

“There were many people gathered when this violent attack occurred. We are asking for cooperation from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or might be able to provide helpful information. Please call HPD Detectives at (518)828-3388,” said Chief of Hudson Police Edward Moore.