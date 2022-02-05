Hudson Police investigate Trustco Bank robbery

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Hudson Police Department received a silent panic alarm from the Trustco Bank on Warren Street. Officers responded and discovered the bank had just been robbed.

According to a report at about 11:42 a.m., a man described by witnesses as 6 foot tall, light-skinned in his 30s, walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash. Police say the man exited the building through the rear door, once he received the money.

Witnesses further described the man as of average build, dark hair with a beard, wearing a grey knit hat and a navy blue hoodie with an emblem on the left chest. Police say no weapon had been displayed during the incident.

During their investigation, police were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as well as the New York State Police, and a K-9 tracking dog. Police and Detectives said they will be reviewing surveillance videos and conducting interviews throughout the city.

If anyone has any information, they can leave a message with detectives at (518) 828-3388.