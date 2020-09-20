Hudson Police Commissioner resigns amid investigation

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Hudson’s Police Commissioner has resigned after nine months in the role. Peter Volkmann is currently being investigated by a number of agencies including the New York State Police and New York State Comptroller’s Office.

Volkmann was also suspended from his role as Chatham Police Chief.

In a Facebook post, Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson thanked Volkmann for his work as commissioner.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

