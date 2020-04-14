Hudson Police arrest man acquitted in 2018 murder case

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Hudson City Police responded to a 911 call on Fairview Avenue. Upon arriving on scene, Hudson Police discovered two brothers, 29-year-old, Mohammad H. Morshed and his younger brother, 19-year-old Shimran Alam, had been having a verbal altercation that had turned into a physical fight.
Alam was reported to be mad at his brother, Morshed, for allegedly assaulting their mother on Sunday. Alam was threatening Morshed with a broom handle according to Hudson Police.
Hudson Police learned their mother had sustained injuries to her face and left eye, after Morshed allegedly hit her with a coffee mug.
Mohammad Morshed was arrest on two class D felony charges and was arraigned in Hudson City Court, and bail was set at $2,000 cash or $5,000 bond.
Shimran Alam was arrested on two class A misdemeanor charges and was arraigned also in Hudson City court. Alam was released on his on recognizance.
Mohammad Morshed was acquitted after a 2019 trial for the murder of 19-year-old Inderly Instinfil, according to Hudson Police.
