HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson police arrested two juveniles on December 20 and 21. The pair were reportedly involved in a home invasion at the Hudson Terrace Apartments.

On November 29 around 9 p.m., Columbia County 911 transferred a phone call to the Hudson PD from a woman reporting that several people broke her apartment door down, entered her apartment and attacked her juvenile daughter. Police report patrol units responded immediately to the area of Hudson Terrace Apartments and found a large group of 15 to 20 juveniles and several adults in the area. Officers report they spoke to the juvenile victim who said she was pulled from her apartment and struck several times. Police report the victim had visible bruises and complained of head pain. Detectives and other officers responded to the scene to help with investigation.

Police report the two juveniles were arrested on burglary and assault charges and were issued juvenile appearance tickets. They were directed to respond to the Columbia County Probation department on December 27, 2022 with their guardian. According to police, the case is still pending, and future arrests are pending. If you would like to share any information with the Hudson Police Department, please call (518) 828 3388 and speak with a detective.