Hudson police arrest 3 alleged shooters over April incident, including teen

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Hudson Police said they arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a 20-year-old Hudson man in April incident.

On Wednesday, April 29, around 11 a.m. Hudson Police received several calls of “shots fired” in the area of North 3rd and Columbia Streets. The victim himself called police, saying he was shot at and asking them “to get here now.”

Hudson Police located the man, who had a gunshot wound in the leg, and transported him to Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was treated and released.

A four-month investigation lead to the arrest of three suspects. Police said all three were charged with second-degree attempted murder with a gun and with second-degree conspiracy, all felonies.

The suspects were arrested on dates:

Joshua Wallace, 20, of Hudson: Arrested on August 6 during a gang sweep

Unnamed Hudson 17-year-old: Arrested on August 11 and remanded to a secure juvenile detention facility

Joseph Nicoletti, 20, of Copake: Arrested August 19 and remanded to Columbia County Jail in lieu of a cash bond.

The New York State Police and Columbia County District attorney’s offices assisted HPD with this felony investigation. “Our small department is focused on getting the job done. If you look at the major cases we’ve handled and the coordination with NYSP and CCSO, it’s remarkable. Very proud of our team,” said Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore in a statement.