Hudson Police apprehend youth with gun and cash

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Police apprehended a seventeen-year-old male with a gun and a large amount of cash in the City of Hudson. The teen faces charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Hudson Police along with the NY State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted a joint investigation into information regarding a subject with a handgun in the vicinity of a business on the 300 block of Hudson.

Law enforcement staked out a Hudson restaurant where the suspect was eating around 3:40 P.M. As the suspect left the establishment he spotted an officer and fled. After a short foot pursuit, Detective Rodney Waithe was able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody with no injuries.

The suspect, a seventeen-year-old Hudson resident, was armed with a loaded 9mm pistol and had a large amount of cash. The pistol had an improvised flashlight attached to the barrel and slide.

The seventeen-year-old was held in custody until he could appear in Youth Criminal Court, for the felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.