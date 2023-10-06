HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson man convicted of sexually abusing two children was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Jamel Brandow, 40, pleaded guilty to charges, including predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape on August 16.

The rape charge was subsumed by the predatory sexual assault charge. Brandow also received one-and-a-third to four years for unlawful imprisonment and 364 days for the two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

All sentences will run concurrently. Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims and are effective until 2056.