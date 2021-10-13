Hudson man leads police on chase, drives car into river

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson man lead police on a car chase that ended with him driving his car into the Hudson River. The Hudson Police Department said Michael West, 29, of Hudson was arrested on October 12.

Police said they were called to a residence in Hudson around 9 p.m. for a domestic dispute. The woman reported that she and her boyfriend had been arguing and that he was breaking her property.

When police arrived, the man, now identified at West, exited the house and left in his vehicle. Police said he nearly struck one of their police cruisers and hit two parked cars as he drove away.

Police said West drove on a maintenance road parallel to the railroad tracks. Amtrak was advised to put trains on hold. Police soon broke off the pursuit due to safety concerns as well as the amount of dirt and debris being kicked up.

During a patrol of the area, police said they located the vehicle around 9:30 p.m. partially submerged in the river. Evidence at the scene indicated that the car had traveled several hundred yards off the road, through dense vegetation, until it hit a telephone pole and went airborne into the river.

Police took West into custody. Police said he complained of back injuries and was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital. Police said West allegedly kicked a nurse in the head while at the hospital.

West has not been arraigned yet. He has pending charges for driving while intoxicated, assault, criminal mischief, and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.