Hudson man Indicted in a four-year police investigation of Shooting

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, August 20, Kevron Trone, 28, of Hudson was arrested on an indictment by a grand jury charged with several counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and assault in a shooting on State Street in Hudson.
The arrest stems from a four-year investigation by Hudson Deputy Chief Carty and Det. Sgt. Finn with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and State Police into a shooting on State Street, which wounded three, two of whom were children, on Aug 13, 2017
District Attorney Paul Czajka said in a statement:
“We are working at a high level of competency,” Chief Moore said. “Arrests and successful prosecutions don’t come quickly enough for some, but we have learned that a deliberate and professional approach to these cases, utilizing every asset we can gather, will ultimately lead to success.”
Charges in Kevron Trone indictment include:
- Six counts of second-degree attempted Murder (felony)
- Assault in the second-degree (felony)
- Assault in the first-degree (felony)
- Six counts of first-degree Reckless Endangerment (felony)
Trone has been remanded without bail, by Columbia County Court Judge Jonathan Nichols.
