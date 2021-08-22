Hudson man Indicted in a four-year police investigation of Shooting

by: Richard Roman

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, August 20, Kevron Trone, 28, of Hudson was arrested on an indictment by a grand jury charged with several counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and assault in a shooting on State Street in Hudson.

The arrest stems from a four-year investigation by Hudson Deputy Chief Carty and Det. Sgt. Finn with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and State Police into a shooting on State Street, which wounded three, two of whom were children, on Aug 13, 2017

District Attorney Paul Czajka said in a statement:

“This indictment is the result of one of several shootings in Hudson that occurred over a five-month period in 2017. During that time, two children and four adults were shot and a New York City man was murdered. I extend my gratitude to the Hudson Police, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Police for assisting us in this multifaceted, years-long investigation, which remains active.” 

“We are working at a high level of competency,” Chief Moore said. “Arrests and successful prosecutions don’t come quickly enough for some, but we have learned that a deliberate and professional approach to these cases, utilizing every asset we can gather, will ultimately lead to success.”

Charges in Kevron Trone indictment include:

  • Six counts of second-degree attempted Murder (felony)
  • Assault in the second-degree (felony)
  • Assault in the first-degree (felony)
  • Six counts of first-degree Reckless Endangerment (felony)

Trone has been remanded without bail, by Columbia County Court Judge Jonathan Nichols.

