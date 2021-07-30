Hudson man arrested for stabbing

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Police Department said they made an arrest for a stabbing that happened on Wednesday, July 28, at 8:33 p.m., near Rope Alley & 2nd Street.

After HPD completed an investigation they arrested and charges Tavaris A. Grant, 25, of Hudson. He has been charged with Assault 1st Degree, a B Felony.

He is currently being processed and is awaiting arraignment in Hudson City Court. Grant had also been charged by HPD with possession of an illegal handgun on November 24, 2020.

The 31-year-old victim of the stabbing is recovering from several chest wounds and remains hospitalized.

“This is an instance where we received support from members of the public who witnessed this crime. When people step forward action can be swiftly taken. Collectively we can make a safer neighborhood. “ Chief