Hudson man arrested for reportedly trying to sell fake Oxycodone pills instead containing Fentanyl

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett says Adloye Virgo, 36, of Hudson was arrested after trying to sell counterfeit Oxycodone pills which instead contained the dangerous drug Fentanyl.

Investigators conducted a fake drug sale, meeting with Virgo in the area of Fairview Avenue and Charles Streets in Greenport.

Virgo reportedly tried to flee law enforcement and discard a bag containing around 98 blue colored pills that looked like Oxycodone 30mg pills. As a result, Virgo was placed in custody without incident and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fake Oxycodone Pills, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

During their investigation, officials determined that the pills were counterfeit and actually contained the narcotic drug Fentanyl, disguised to look like Oxycodone.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (Felony)

One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Virgo was arraigned in the Town of Greenport Court in front of Judge Sack and released on his own

recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

“This is exactly why drug enforcement is so crucial to police work. Had these pills gotten into

unsuspecting hands there could have been a serious tragedy on our hands,” said Sheriff David Bartlett in a statement. “An unsuspecting person could have been in serious medical trouble had they taken these pills thinking they were consuming Oxycodone. I urge anyone who is experiencing drug addiction to seek help in the form of treatment. Please reach out to our partners at Greener Pathways at (518) 291-4500 or if during off-hours, they can be reached at their evening and weekend hotline number at (518) 822-0090. Our drug enforcement unit will continue to work in conjunction with other Law Enforcement partners to keep these drugs off of our streets,” continued Sheriff Bartlett.