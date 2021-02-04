Hudson man arrested during trafic stop had ‘400 pounds of marijuana edibles’

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hudson man is facing felony charges after being found in possession of approximately 400 pounds of various edibles containing THC/marijuana, State Police say. Lindsay L. Miranda, 21, was pulled over for an alleged traffic offense on I-90 near the town of Schuyler on February 3.

Police claim probable cause to search the vehicle was established while Miranda was being interviewed. It was during the search the drugs were found.

Troopers say an additional 2 pounds of marijuana and approximately $8,000 in cash was also seized during the search.

Miranda was taken into custody, transported, and processed at State Police Schuyler where he was charged with second degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony.

He was arraigned before the Town of Schuyler Court and released on his own recognizance, to reappear on a later date.