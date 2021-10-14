Hudson man accused of home burglary

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 14, around 1:41 a.m., Hudson Police received a call from a resident on the 200 block of Union Street saying there was a burglary taking place at the home.

Officers determined that a guest of the homeowners, who had been sleeping in a bedroom was awakened by someone in the doorway shining a flashlight. The guest assumed it was one of the homeowners and turned on the bedroom light, only to find a complete stranger standing in the room.

The guest reportedly screamed and the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The guest described the alleged intruder to the police. They said they found Isaac Gray, 29, of Hudson, who matched the guest’s description one block away on Union Street. Police said they found items belonging to the homeowner on Gray, including a bottle of wine.

Gray was taken into custody without incident and arraigned in Hudson City Court. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $1000 cash bail or $2500 bond.